Home > World

Russia says Israeli strikes on Syria threatened two civilian flights

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-26 22:49:58.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 22:49:58.0 BdST

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that Israeli missile strikes in Syria the previous day had directly threatened two civilian flights, Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry, which did not specify which flights had been threatened, added that Syrian air defenses had destroyed 14 of 16 Israeli missiles launched against unspecified targets near Damascus on Tuesday.

Three Syrian soldiers were injured in the strikes, Syrian state media reported.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the reported missile strikes and the Russian allegations.

Addressing a graduation ceremony for new pilots at an Israeli air force base on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made no direct reference to specific attacks or Moscow’s criticism.

But he reiterated Israel’s intention to prevent “Iranian military entrenchment, which is directed against us” in Syria.

“We will act against it, vigorously and continuously, including during the current period,” Netanyahu said.

During the more than seven-year war in neighboring Syria, Israel has grown deeply alarmed by the expanding clout of arch-enemy Iran, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Israel’s air force has struck scores of targets it describes as Iranian deployments or arms transfers to Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in the Syrian conflict.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Japan to resume commercial whaling

China tries rights lawyer in case

Pakistan's former MQM-P leader shot dead

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, Apr 27. Reuters

The photos of 2018

File Photo: A migrant child holds his father's hand while queueing for food as they and other Central American migrants, who were dropped off at a bus station by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), wait for transportation to emergency shelters in El Paso, Texas, US Dec 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Second migrant child dies in US custody

A chemical plant in China

Blast at China chemical plant kills 3

Thai activists who use marijuana therapy hold placards as they gather during a campaign for the legalisation of medical marijuana near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 20, 2018. REUTERS/Panumas Sanguanwong

Thailand approves medical marijuana

Smoke rises from the site of the headquarters of Libya's foreign ministry after suicide attackers hit in Tripoli, Libya Dec 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Suicide bombers kill several in Libya

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.