Pictures that defined the world in 2018
Published: 2018-12-26 13:18:17.0 BdST
Updated: 2018-12-26 13:18:17.0 BdST
There has been a slight decrease in wars and violence around the world, but natural disasters and accidents have left thousands people dead throughout the year. International news agency Reuters has collected the photographs that defined the world’s major news stories.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, Apr 27. Reuters
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attend the dedication ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 25. REUTERS
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr 22. REUTERS
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, Jun 12. REUTERS
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Nov 15. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in al-Sabeen hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said. REUTERS
US Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nov 6. REUTERS
An Arab woman shows her driver’s license. Saudi Arabia issued driving licenses to women for the first time in decades on Jun 4, with the ban on female drivers set to be lifted on Jun 24, 2018. Reuters
Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr 30. The explosion killed nine reporters, photographers and cameramen covering the attack. REUTERS
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, Apr 6. REUTERS
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, Jul 27, 2018. REUTERS
A plastic beach volleyball floats in the Strait of Gibraltar, about 6.8 miles (11 km) from the nearest coast, near Barbate, southern Spain, Jul 31, 2018. REUTERS
Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal Mar 12, 2018. REUTERS
France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate defeating Croatia to win the World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, Jul 15. REUTERS
A rooster walks past the dead body of a Barrio-18 gang member in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Sept 28. REUTERS
Rescue workers take out machines after 12 soccer players and their coach were rescued in Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, Jul 10, 2018. REUTERS
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator, Haitham Abu Sabla, 23, is hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, Jun 8. REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20. REUTERS
Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport after drones flying illegally over the airfield forced the closure of the airport, in Gatwick, Britain, Dec20, 2018. REUTERS
Britain's Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19. REUTERS
An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece, Jul 25. REUTERS
A 2.4-kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of $2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug 16. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighbourhood of Catia. REUTERS
A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 7. REUTERS
Al least 500 people killed as flash flood triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian tourist state of Kerala, Aug 15, 2018. Reuters
Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on the Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, Nov 9. REUTERS
A massive fire raced through Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro on Sep 12, 2018, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia. Reuters
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov 18. REUTERS
Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel in Inn Din village, Myanmar. The image, by an unknown photographer, was one of three provided to Reuters by a Buddhist village elder taken during the Sep 2017 massacre at Inn Din. The final photograph shows the men's bloodied bodies piled in a shallow grave. REUTERS
A large chunk of a flank of the volcanic Anak Krakatau island slipped into the ocean and triggered a tsunami that hit Indonesian shores, killing more than four hundred people on Dec 22, 2018. Reuters
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 18. REUTERS
