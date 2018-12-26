Bus hijacking in China leaves 8 dead

The attack happened around 3 p.m. in the city of Longyan in Fujian province. The Beijing News, a government-run paper, quoted a witness who said the bus had run into three motor scooters, a taxi and a car.

On Chinese social media, several graphic videos of the aftermath showed bodies splayed across the street amid auto wreckage, some of which was pinned beneath the bus.

One video showed a man being wrestled to the ground by several police officers, and the state news media said a suspect had been taken into custody. CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, said the suspect was an unemployed man who is believed to have lashed out over a dispute with local government officials.

The state-run People’s Daily said the man had used a knife to take control of the bus before driving it into vehicles and pedestrians. The bus has a central route through the city of more than 2 million people, passing government buildings and a major commercial area.

Some social media users expressed shock that such a thing had happened in Longyan, a quiet, relatively small city.

Knife attacks are not unusual in China, where guns are tightly regulated. In June, two children were killed in a knife attack in Shanghai, and in October, more than a dozen kindergartners were wounded by a knife-wielding woman in the southwestern city of Chongqing.

