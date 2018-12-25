President Erdogan has invited Trump to visit Turkey in 2019: White House
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-25 21:15:34.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 21:15:34.0 BdST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has invited US President Donald Trump to visit Turkey in 2019, a White House spokesman said on Monday.
“While nothing definite is being planned, the President is open to a potential meeting in the future,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
The conflict in Syria following Trump’s announcement of a US pullout, the fallout from the murder of a US-based Saudi journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and Turkey’s demand for the extradition of a Muslim cleric from the United States are among the main issues occupying the two NATO allies.
The Turkish presidency said Trump and Erdogan agreed during a phone call on Sunday to coordinate to prevent an authority vacuum from developing as the United States withdraws from Syria.
Erdogan welcomed Trump’s abrupt decision last week to withdraw American troops from Syria, which has upended US policy in the region and would remove a source of friction between the two countries.
Washington has backed Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters while Turkey brands the group a terrorist organization.
A senior US official said Trump had not discussed the pullout decision with Erdogan in advance.
US military officials will visit Turkey this week to discuss the details of the Syria pullout with their counterparts, an Erdogan spokesman said on Monday.
Trump and Erdogan have taken different tacks in their response to the Oct. 2 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Trump has said he wants Washington to stand by the Saudi government and its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite a CIA assessment it was likely the prince had ordered the killing.
Erdogan has pushed to keep international attention on Khashoggi’s killing and put the spotlight on the prince. Saudi Arabia has said the prince had no prior knowledge of the murder.
Trump said last month he was not considering extraditing Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a failed 2016 coup, as part of efforts to ease Turkish pressure on Saudi Arabia over the killing of Khashoggi.
Turkey’s foreign minister said last week that during a meeting with Erdogan in Buenos Aires several weeks ago, Trump said he was working on extraditing Gulen.
A senior White House official later said that during the Argentina meeting, Trump did not commit to handing over Gulen to Turkey.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'Poor' Trump 'all alone' on Christmas amid wall impasse
- US court orders N. Korea to pay $501m in student's death
- Five killed, 21 injured in bus hijacking in China's Fujian province
- Trump, Democrats spar over shutdown with no deal in sight
- Indonesian rescuers use drones, sniffer dogs as tsunami death toll tops 400
- Mexican governor, senator husband killed in helicopter crash
- In this Arab nation, ‘Jesus isn’t only for the Christians’
- Gunmen kill at least 28 in raid on Afghan government building
- Remember the poor and shun materialism, Pope Francis says on Christmas Eve
- Israel to hold early election in April: Netanyahu spokesman
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply
- BNP’s Andaleeve Partho challenges ‘loan fraud’ Farooque’s candidacy at High Court
- All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams
- Oikya Front walks out of meeting with CEC
- Officials hail grade-8 students with GPA 5 in 2018 as ‘really meritorious’
- BNP’s Fakhrul greeted with cash garlands at Thakurgaon
- RAB arrests businessman over allegations of spending ‘millions’ to influence election
- PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%