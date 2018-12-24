Turkey working with other nations to take Khashoggi probe to UN: Minister
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-24 17:54:19.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 17:54:19.0 BdST
Turkey is working with other countries to carry the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the United Nations, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.
Cavusoglu made the comments during a news conference in Tunis alongside his Tunisian counterpart. He also called on Saudi Arabia to share its findings on the case with the international community.
