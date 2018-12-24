Home > World

Turkey working with other nations to take Khashoggi probe to UN: Minister

  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-24 17:54:19.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 17:54:19.0 BdST

Turkey is working with other countries to carry the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the United Nations, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Cavusoglu made the comments during a news conference in Tunis alongside his Tunisian counterpart. He also called on Saudi Arabia to share its findings on the case with the international community.

