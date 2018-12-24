Trump, angry over Mattis’ rebuke, removes him two months early

Trump, in a Twitter post, said that Patrick M. Shanahan, Mattis’ deputy, would serve as the acting defence secretary.

Aides said the president was furious that Mattis’ resignation letter — in which he rebuked the president’s rejection of international allies and his failure to check authoritarian governments — had led to days of negative news coverage. Mattis resigned in large part over Trump’s hasty decision to withdraw US forces from Syria.

When Trump first announced that Mattis was leaving, effective Feb. 28, he praised the defence secretary on Twitter, saying he was retiring “with distinction.” One aide said that although Trump had seen the resignation letter when he praised Mattis, the president did not understand just how forceful a rejection of his strategy Mattis had issued.

The president has grown increasingly angry as the days have passed, the aide said. On Saturday, Trump posted a tweet that took a jab at Mattis, saying that “when President Obama ingloriously fired Jim Mattis, I gave him a second chance. Some thought I shouldn’t, I thought I should.”

Mattis, a retired four-star general, led the US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East and Southwest Asia, from 2010 to 2013. His tour there was cut short by the Obama administration, which believed he was too hawkish on Iran.

Shanahan, who, like Mattis, is from Washington state, is a former Boeing executive. Aides say Trump likes him in part because he often tells the president that he is correct to complain about the expense of defence systems.

