Nawaz Sharif gets 7-year jail term in graft case
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 16:46:44.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 16:46:44.0 BdST
An accountability court on Monday sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, while acquitted him in the the Flagship Investments reference.
The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader was taken into custody after the verdict and will be transported to Adiala Jail.
