Home > World

Iran says ready to respond, but US aircraft carrier no threat

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-24 17:40:13.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 17:40:13.0 BdST

Iran said on Monday it was ready to respond to any hostile US action, but it did not consider the arrival of a US aircraft carrier in the Gulf last week as a significant threat.

The USS John C. Stennis entered the Gulf on Friday, ending a long absence of US aircraft carriers in the region as tensions rise between Tehran and Washington.

“The presence of this warship is insignificant to us,” Iran’s Navy commander Habibollah Sayyari was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“We will not allow this warship to come near our territorial waters in the Persian Gulf,” he added.

Sayyari said the US navy was allowed to sail in international waters near Iran, just as the Iranian navy could sail in the Atlantic Ocean near US waters.

He said, however, that Iran was on alert for possible threats. “They do not have the courage or ability to take any measures against us. We have enough capabilities to stand against their actions and we have fully rehearsed for that.”

A US-Iranian war of words has escalated since US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington in May from a world powers’ nuclear deal with Iran, and reimposed sanctions on its banking and energy sectors.

Iran has warned that if it cannot sell its oil due to US pressures, then no other regional country will be allowed to do so either, threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.

A fifth of global oil consumption passes through the Strait from Middle East crude producers to major markets.

In recent years, there have been periodic confrontations between Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and US military in the Gulf, but the number of incidents has dropped in recent months.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rescue team members search for victims among debris after a tsunami hit at Rajabasa district in South Lampung, Indonesia, Dec 23, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Ardiansyah/ via REUTERS

Indonesia tsunami death toll hits 280

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks to the news media while gathering for a briefing from his senior military leaders, including Defense Secretary James Mattis (L), in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, US, Oct 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Trump pushes Mattis out early

FILE PHOTO: A security barricade is placed in front of the US Capitol on the first day of a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, US, Dec 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

US govt shutdown may continue to Jan 3

Caption: Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar Aug 27, 2018. REUTERS

Myanmar court to hear appeal of jailed Reuters reporters

FILE -- President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, during a briefing at the White Housing in Washington, Oct 23, 2018. President Trump said on Dec 23 that he would remove Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who issued a stinging rebuke of the president when he announced his resignation last week, from his post by Jan 1, two months before he had planned to depart. (Sarah Silbiger/The New York Times)

Trump removes Mattis 2 months early

Oppression led to creation of Bangladesh: Pakistan PM

Taken from Facebook

South African artist plays guitar during surgery

Brett McGurk, US envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, speaks to during news conference at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Mar 5, 2016. REUTERS

US envoy quits after Syria pullout

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.