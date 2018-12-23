Home > World

Japan court extends Ghosn detention by 10 days

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-23 11:36:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 11:36:03.0 BdST

A Japanese court on Sunday extended for 10 days the detention of ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is facing new allegations of making the car maker shoulder $16.6 million in personal investment losses.

The extension announced by the Tokyo District Court means Ghosn will remain in Tokyo's main detention centre, where he has been confined since his arrest last month on initial allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn was re-arrested on Friday based on suspicions that around October 2008 he shifted personal trades to Nissan to make it responsible for 1.85 billion yen ($16.6 million) in appraisal losses, prosecutors said.

They said the move inflicted damage on Nissan by having it deposit a total of $14.7 million on four occasions between June 2009 and March 2012 into a related bank account.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The daughter of Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, sleeps as she waits with her mother sitting at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego to be processed as asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico Dec 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Top court scraps Trump’s asylum rules

Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz dies

Trump threatens a 'very long' shutdown

Five die in Serbia school bus accident

Trump ends year in chaos

Putin hints he may marry again

London's Gatwick airport reopens

Worst Czech coal mine blast kills 13

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.