Home > World

Factbox: Indonesia regularly hit by quakes and tsunamis

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-23 16:29:57.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 16:29:57.0 BdST

A tsunami killed at least 62 people on the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra and injured hundreds following an underwater landslide caused by a volcanic eruption on Saturday, the disaster mitigation agency said.

Indonesia sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. Here are some of the major quakes and tsunamis in recent years:

- 2004: A massive 9.1 magnitude quake on the western coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province in northern Sumatra on Dec. 26 triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people along the Indian Ocean coastline, more than half of them in Aceh.

- 2005: A series of strong quakes hit the western coast of Sumatra in late March and early April. Hundreds died in Nias Island, off the coast of Sumatra.

- 2006: A 6.8 magnitude quake hit south of Java, Indonesia’s most populated island, triggering a tsunami that smashed into the southern coast, killing nearly 700 people.

- 2009: A 7.6 magnitude quake struck near the city of Padang, capital of West Sumatra province. More than 1,100 people were killed.

- 2010: A 7.5 magnitude quake hit one of the Mentawai islands, off Sumatra, triggering a tsunami of up to 10 meters that destroyed dozens of villages and killed around 300 people.

- 2016: A shallow quake hit the Pidie Jaya regency in Aceh, causing destruction and panic as people were reminded by the devastation of the deadly 2004 quake and tsunami. No tsunami was triggered, but more than 100 were killed by fallen buildings.

- 2018: Major quakes hit Indonesia’s tourist island of Lombok, killing more than 500 people, mostly on the northern side of the island.

- 2018: More than 2,000 people were killed by a powerful earthquake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu, on the west coast of Sulawesi island.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 168

Taken from Facebook

South African artist plays guitar during surgery

Brett McGurk, US envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, speaks to during news conference at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Mar 5, 2016. REUTERS

US envoy quits after Syria pullout

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, Oct 3, 2018. REUTERS

Japan court extends Ghosn detention

US govt shutdown likely to drag on past Christmas

The daughter of Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, sleeps as she waits with her mother sitting at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego to be processed as asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico Dec 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Top court scraps Trump’s asylum rules

Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz dies

Trump threatens a 'very long' shutdown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.