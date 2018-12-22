Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, long-time Saudi political reformer, has died
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-22 21:53:16.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 21:53:16.0 BdST
Saudi Arabia's Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, father of billionaire investor Alwaleed bin Talal and a vocal supporter of reform in the ruling al-Saud family, has died, family members and Saudi media said on twitter posts on Saturday.
The 87-year-old senior member of the royal family had been ill for several years. He lived in exile abroad in the 1960s after urging a transition to constitutional monarchy, but later returned to Saudi Arabia.
