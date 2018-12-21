Trump's Syria pullout a 'grave decision': French defense minister
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-21 16:40:56.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-21 16:40:56.0 BdST
US President Donald Trump took “an extremely grave decision” to pull troops from Syria, France’s defense minister said on Friday.
“We do not share the analyses that the territorial caliphate (of Islamic State) has been annihilated,” Florence Parly said on RTL radio. “It’s an extremely grave decision and we think ... the job must be finished.”
Parly also paid tribute to outgoing US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, describing him as a “great soldier” and “partner for all occasions” after he abruptly announced his resignation on Thursday over differences with Trump on Syria.
