Hezbollah vows to continue resistance against Israel

"When the resistance and its people and its will are present, Israel cannot achieve its goals in the region and it cannot exist among us in the future," he was quoted as saying by the National News Agency.

Qassem's remarks on Thursday came during the yearly memorial of the late Hezbollah militant Samir Kuntar, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said it is the resistance's right, and the right of the Palestinians to build their strength and use all the methods and means to confront Israel.

"You are not the ones who determine the quality and quantity of weapons that we use. The resistance will use all the means to win the battle, and to confront Israel and all its supporters," he said while sending a message to the international community.

Qassem said that Israel violates Lebanon's sovereignty without any reaction from the UN Security Council.

"Israel violated Lebanon's sovereignty over 150 times last month," he said. "Where are the Security Council and the international community when Lebanon's sovereignty is violated?" he asked.

Qassem's remarks also came a day following Israel's campaign at the UN Security Council against Hezbollah.

Israel called Wednesday on the council to act against Hezbollah after the discovery of four tunnels allegedly dug by the militant group into northern Israel.