Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism after Swedish school blast

Published: 2018-12-20 21:01:12.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 21:01:12.0 BdST

A man has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of terrorism-related crimes after an explosion on Thursday at a school in the south of the country, police said.

Police said they were investigating what caused the blast at the high school in Hassleholm. No injuries were reported and a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

“We are pretty sure this was a deliberate act,” police spokeswoman Kim Hild said, adding that additional information meant a terrorist offense could not be ruled out.

