German magazine Der Spiegel says journalist fabricated stories over years
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-20 18:52:37.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 21:03:04.0 BdST
Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine said on Wednesday it had fired Claas Relotius, an award-winning staff writer, after finding he fabricated and invented facts in many articles in recent years.
“Truth and lie are muddled in his texts,” Der Spiegel said on its website.
Some of the roughly 60 stories Relotius had written since 2011 were accurate but others were “completely invented or embellished with manipulated quotes or other fact-fantasy,” it said.
Among the fabricated stories were articles about a wrongfully detained Guantanamo inmate, about children kidnapped by Islamic State, and about a woman attending the execution of a death sentence as a witness in the United States.
Spiegel said it had immediately terminated his work contract. Relotius, who is 33-years-old and started writing for Der Spiegel in 2011, was not available for comment.
Der Spiegel said Relotius’ senior editors confronted him after a fellow journalist at the magazine voiced suspicions. Relotius then admitted that he had fabricated content a number of articles he had written, it said.
Der Spiegel said the incident marked a “low point in the 70-history” of the magazine and apologised for his actions.
It cited Relotius as saying that at least 14 of the articles he wrote for Spiegel, some of which won awards, did not meet journalistic standards.
“Claas Relotius acted with intent, methodically and with a high level of criminal energy,” Der Spiegel said, adding that he had written about and cited people he had never met or spoken to.
Relotius told his editors that “it was not about having the next big thing. It was fear of failing”.
“The pressure not to fail became bigger the more successful I became,” he said, according to Der Spiegel.
Relotius most recently won an award in early December, for a story about a child in war-torn Syria. The German reporters’ association, which handed out the award, said it was “aghast” and “angry” about the news.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism after Swedish school blast
- Drones ground flights at London Gatwick, sowing chaos for Christmas travellers
- US imposes new sanctions hitting Russians, Skripal poisoners
- German magazine Der Spiegel says journalist fabricated stories over years
- Israel to escalate fight against Iran in Syria after US exit: Netanyahu
- In Syria retreat, Trump rebuffs top advisers and blindsides US commanders
- US withdrawal from Syria will spark Islamic State revival: SDF
- China holds third Canadian, escalating diplomatic crisis with the United States
- Sri Lanka president names 30-member cabinet, reappoints finmin
- Illinois Catholic Church withheld names of 500 priests accused of sexual abuse
Most Read
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- Gunshot fired at Mahi’s home in Munshiganj
- Jatiya Oikya Front candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury dies at 84
- BNP activists weep as Fakhrul breaks down in tears in Cumilla rally
- Bangladesh will be great if half the electoral pledges are fulfilled: Analysts
- Chattogram-9: AL, BNP battle for Bakalia votes
- Gaibandha-3 election to be rescheduled after death of candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury
- Mashrafe is a diamond, says Sheikh Hasina