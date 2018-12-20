China holds third Canadian, escalating diplomatic crisis with the United States

Canadian consular officials are providing assistance to the family of the latest detainee, a spokesman for Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, said Wednesday. The spokesman declined to identify the detainee or provide more details.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said at a regularly scheduled news conference in Beijing on Wednesday that the ministry had no information on the case.

Chinese security agencies detained two other Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, on Dec 10. Chinese officials have suggested in public comments that the agencies are looking into potential national security charges.

But by all appearances, the detentions appear to be retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, the giant Chinese technology company, Dec 1, as Meng was in transit in Vancouver between Hong Kong and Mexico.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said Wednesday that the third case did not appear to be related to the other two.

“The two situations are very different,” he said at a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario. “The allegations of national security problems, even objectively, is very different from a routine case or a problem with a visa or something of that nature.”

Meng, who is also the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was arrested at the behest of the United States. At her bail hearing, a Canadian official said Meng had been accused by the Americans of tricking banks into transactions involving Huawei-controlled entities that violated US sanctions against Iran.

Meng is out on bail now. A court is expected to rule whether Canada will extradite her to the United States.

The Chinese government has said Meng is being wrongfully held and should be released immediately, and has accused the United States of pursuing Meng for political purposes.

The Canadian government has not publicly drawn any links between the detentions of the Canadians and the arrest of Meng.

But on Dec 13, the Chinese ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, explicitly tied the actions when he wrote in an op-ed in the Globe and Mail: “Those who accuse China of detaining some person in retaliation for the arrest of Meng should first reflect on the actions of the Canadian side. It is both ignominious and hypocritical to revile China with double standards.”

Kovrig is a China researcher for the International Crisis Group, a conflict and foreign policy research organisation. He was living in Hong Kong and had a visa to enter mainland China.

He was on leave from Global Affairs Canada, where he had done postings abroad as a diplomat, including in China.

Kovrig was visiting Beijing when he was detained by the Ministry of State Security, the main Chinese spy agency, which also does counterintelligence, said the crisis group.

Rob Malley, president and chief executive of the group, said Kovrig had been open with Chinese officials about his work, all of which can be read online.

“Michael led two successive professional lives in China — first as a diplomat for Canada and next as a researcher for Crisis Group,” he said in an interview Monday.

“His detention means one of two things,” Malley said. “Either he is being charged retroactively for engaging in activities that all diplomats engage in, or for engaging in the open, transparent work that many others routinely engage in. In either case, the message being sent — to businesspeople, diplomats, academics and others who wish to deal with China — is chilling.”

The second detainee, Spavor, is an entrepreneur and writer living near North Korea in northeast China’s Liaoning province.

Spavor was running a travel business that took people to North Korea, and had helped arrange a trip by former basketball player Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang, where Rodman met with Kim Jong Un, the young North Korean leader.

Spavor has also met with Kim and had posted a photograph of the two online.

US officials have been looking into Huawei for years, and more recently national security officials from the United States have been pressing other countries not to use Huawei technology for next-generation wireless networks, saying it poses a potential security threat.

Administration officials say the sanctions case against Huawei being brought by the Justice Department is separate from other security concerns.

President Donald Trump complicated the Justice Department case against Meng and Huawei on Dec 11 when he overtly politicised it by saying he might intervene in the case if he thought China would settle a monthslong trade war with the United States.

“If I think it’s good for the country, if I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made — which is a very important thing — what’s good for national security — I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary,” Trump told Reuters in an interview in the Oval Office.

That statement handed Meng’s lawyer an argument against her extradition.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has said repeatedly that Canada arrested Meng because of its extradition agreement with the United States, and that a Canadian court will decide whether to extradite her based solely on legal rationale.

“It is also very important for Canada that extradition agreements are not used for political purposes,” Freeland said at a news conference last Friday in Washington. “In Canada, there has been, to this point, no political interference in this issue at all.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the same news conference that the United States had raised the cases of the Canadian detainees with China and asked for their release.

Chinese security agencies have long engaged in the arbitrary detentions of foreign citizens, and in January, the United States issued a travel warning.

Donald Clarke, a professor at George Washington University who studies Chinese law, wrote this week that China had taken the Canadians as hostages, in hopes Canada would exchange Meng for them.

“You cannot just go around arresting innocent people and holding them hostage,” Clarke wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. “That is the mark of a thuggish state, not a permanent member of the Security Council. If detaining two Canadians is an acceptable response, how about 20 or 200?”

© 2018 New York Times News Service