S Africa issues arrest warrant for Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe: police
South Africa has issued an arrest warrant for Zimbabwe's former first lady Grace Mugabe over an alleged assault in an upmarket district of Johannesburg last year, police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo said on Wednesday.
"I can confirm that a warrant for the arrest of Grace Mugabe was issued last Thursday," Naidoo said, adding South African police were seeking Interpol's help to enforce the warrant.
There was no immediate comment from Mrs Mugabe or from authorities in Harare.
