British Airways to resume Pakistan flights decade after hotel bombing
Published: 2018-12-18 16:50:01.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-18 16:50:01.0 BdST
British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan next year after a 10-year absence following an Islamist militant truck bomb that killed more than 50 people at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad, the carrier and a British official said on Tuesday.
It will be the first Western carrier to restart flying to Pakistan, where a new airport in the capital has helped ease congestion and concerns about air travel security, since its pullout in 2008.
One of the most high-profile attacks in Pakistan’s history took place during a period of devastating Islamist militant violence that swept across the nuclear-armed South Asian nation.
But security has improved, with militant attacks sharply down in the mainly Muslim country of 208 million people. In Islamabad, a web of road checkpoints dotted across the city for more than a decade has mostly been dismantled.
Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, said BA’s return was a “a reflection of the great improvements” in security.
BA, which is owned by Spanish-registered IAG, is due to begin the London Heathrow-Islamabad service on June 15, with three weekly flights by the airline’s newest long-haul aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
At present, only loss-making national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flies directly from Pakistan to Britain, but its aging fleet of planes is a frequent source of complaints by passengers.
Middle Eastern carriers Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Emirates [EMIRA.UL] have a strong presence in Pakistan and have been eating into PIA’s dwindling market share. Turkish Airlines also lays on a regular service to Pakistan.
Islamabad has been running international advertising campaigns to rejuvenate its tourism sector that was wiped out by Islamist violence that destabilized the country following the 9/11 attacks in the United States in 2001 and the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan.
Pakistan was formed at partition at the end of British rule in India in 1947 and more than a million people of Pakistani origin live in Britain.
Robert Williams, Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and the Middle East for British Airways, said the carrier believes the route “will be particularly popular with the British Pakistani community who want to visit, or be visited by, their relatives”.
“The links between Britain and Pakistan are already extraordinary – from culture and cricket, to people, politics and education,” Drew added in a statement. “I see this launch as a vote of confidence in the future of those links.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- British government steps up 'no-deal' Brexit preparations
- Saturn rings may vanish in 100 mn years: NASA
- China's Xi pledges 'unswerving' reforms, but on own terms
- Maduro says Venezuela's civil militia grows to 1.6 million members
- Imran hopes US-Taliban talks end Afghan suffering
- 4 Chinese activists shave heads to protest 'persecution' of husbands
- Believe it or not, most Americans want to live abroad
- British Airways to resume Pakistan flights decade after hotel bombing
- UN Security Council mulls Myanmar action; Russia, China boycott talks
- Japan to buy more US-made stealth jets, radar to counter China, Russia
Most Read
- CEC Huda asks police chief to ensure peaceful election as violence continues
- Awami League promises ‘progress and prosperity’ in election manifesto
- PM Hasina slams Oikya Front over manifesto claim
- Election Commissioner Talukdar sees playing field not even
- High Court rejects appeals to restore Khaleda’s nominations for Dec 30 polls
- Hasina tells reporter not to be afraid of threats by Dr Kamal
- Independent candidate Latif Siddique to continue hunger strike 'until death'
- Court orders end election hopes of five Upazila chairmen from BNP
- Bangladesh seeks Japan’s support to train potential workers as Tokyo changes law
- HC orders EC to make swift decision on Jamaat candidates