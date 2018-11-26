Blizzard strands US holiday travellers, over 1,240 flights cancelled
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-11-26 16:46:40.0 BdST Updated: 2018-11-26 16:46:40.0 BdST
Many holiday travellers in the United States were stuck at airports on the final day of Thanksgiving weekend after more than 1,240 flights were canceled because of a blizzard that swept across the Midwest, according to weather officials.
Blizzard warnings were issued in areas stretching across northeast Kansas to Chicago, with snow already falling in some regions including Kansas, central Missouri, southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, said Bob Oravec, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
The storm was bringing winds from 30 to 35 miles per hour (48-56 kph), with gusts of up to 45 to 50 miles mph (72-80 kph). Snowfall totals were expected to be 6 to 12 inches (15-30 cm)across those areas.
Oravec said Kansas and Chicago were likely to see "high impact" blizzard conditions later on Sunday.
More than 1,240 fights headed to or from the United States were canceled by Sunday evening, according to FlightAware.com.
