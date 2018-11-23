Home > World

China condemns consulate attack, asks Pakistan to ensure citizens' safety

  >>  IANS/bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-11-23 18:25:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-11-23 18:25:03.0 BdST

China on Friday condemned the terror attack at its consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi and asked Islamabad to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country where it has multi-billion dollar investments.

"China strongly condemns any violent attacks against diplomatic missions and have asked the Pakistani side to take measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and organisations in the country," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

Geng said three men tried to barge into the consulate who were later killed by Pakistani policemen. The spokesperson said that the Consulate staff were safe and condoled the death of the two Pakistani policemen.

Asked about the Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group that has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, he said: "According to my information, the Pakistan side is conducting an investigation."

Beijing has invested millions of dollars and building a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It connects China's Kashgar in Xinjiang with Pakistan's restive province Balochistan where locals and separatists are against the project.

China has been expressing concern over the security of citizens working on the CPEC and other Chinese projects.

In August, there was a suicide attack on a bus ferrying Chinese workers in Balochistan. In another incident, gunmen shot dead one Chinese national in Karachi in May.

Last year, China had told Pakistan to ensure the security of its envoy following threats to his life by a terror outfit - East Turkistan Islamic Movement.

Asked if the attack will affect the Chinese investments and the CPEC in the country, Geng said both countries have the strong resolve to advance the project.

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. Advancing the CPEC is also a consensus reached by the two leaders (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping) and it is of great significance to promote the development and prosperity of the two countries."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

25 killed in blast in Pakistan's northwest

Blast in Chinese consulate in Pakistan: Bombers killed 

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan orders inquiry into attack on Chinese consulate

Saudi prince demanded Khashoggi be 'silenced'

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, negotiate with a Mexican police officer as they gather outside the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana. REUTERS

Tension rises as migrants, travellers wait at US-Mexico border

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia November 19, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi prince touring Arab states amid Khashoggi storm

Igor Korobov, chief of Russia's Main Directorate of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces, formerly known as the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters November 22, 2018. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Head of Russia’s spy agency dies

Draft on future UK-EU relationship 'agreed'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.