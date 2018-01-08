Home > World

Night shifts may up risk of common cancers in women

  >>  IANS/bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-01-08 16:51:05.0 BdST Updated: 2018-01-08 17:12:50.0 BdST

If you are a woman and have been assigned night shifts at workplace for long, be a little concerned about your health. According to new research, continous shifts at irregular hours may increase the risk of common cancers among women.

The researchers found that overall, long-term night shift work among women increased the risk of cancer by 19 per cent.

Of all the occupations analysed, nurses had the highest risk of developing breast cancer if they worked the night shift.

"Our study indicates that night shift work serves as a risk factor for common cancers in women," said Xuelei Ma, co-author of the study from West China Medical Center of Sichuan University in Chengdu, China.

For the study, published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, researchers performed a meta-analysis using data from 61 articles comprising 114,628 cancer cases and 3,909,152 participants from North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

The articles consisted of 26 cohort studies, 24 case-control studies and 11 nested case-control studies. These studies were analysed for an association between long-term night shift work and risk of 11 types of cancer.

When analysing specific cancers, the researchers found that this population had an increased risk of skin (41 per cent), breast (32 per cent), and gastrointestinal cancer (18 per cent) compared with women who did not perform long-term night shift work.

A further analysis was conducted which looked specifically at long-term night shift work and risk of six types of cancer among female nurses.

Among female nurses alone, those who worked the night shift had an increased risk of breast (58 per cent), gastrointestinal (35 percent) and lung cancer (28 percent) compared with those that did not work night shifts.

"Nurses that worked the night shift were of a medical background and may have been more likely to undergo screening examinations," the researcher suggested.

The results might help establish and implement effective measures to protect female night shifters.

"Long-term night shift workers should have regular physical examinations and cancer screenings," Ma noted.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) attends a meeting between US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders to discuss trade deals at the at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington US, Feb 2, 2017. Reuters

Bannon walks back Trump Jr. remarks

Cornered Merkel launches talks with SPD

Representational Image: Girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. Reuters

Iran bans English in primary schools

Mahathir named as PM candidate

A Saudi money changer displays Saudi Riyal banknotes at a currency exchange shop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia July 27, 2017. Reuters

Saudi royal handouts to cost $13bn

Ministerial reshuffle coming soon: May

Sanchi oil tanker ablaze in the East China Sea. CGTN via Twitter

2 Bangladeshis missing after China ship accident

Willing to talk to N Korea's Kim: Trump

Gunmen kill 13 in Senegal's Casamance region: Army

US astronaut and pioneer, dies aged 87

Sydney records hottest day after 80 years

11 Saudi princes detained following protest

There’s a better way to unite Europe

The best way to respond to Iran protests

With or without the US

Once centres of hope, political parties are dying

What to watch in 2018

Climate change policy is crucial for Bangladesh

Christmas for healing, compassion and inclusivity

Voters warm to secret services

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.