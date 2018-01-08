11 Dead In Gun Battle Outside Mexican Beach Resort Favoured By Hollywood Stars
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-01-08 17:14:08.0 BdST Updated: 2018-01-08 17:14:08.0 BdST
The aftermath of a gunfight on the outskirts of the Mexican seaside resort of Acapulco that pit residents of a small town against members of a local, self-appointed community police force has left 11 dead, state officials said on Sunday.
The exchange of gunfire took place in the farming community of La Concepcion, just south of Acapulco, after elements of the community police detailed a young man for disorderly conduct during town festivities early Sunday morning.
Eight local residents were killed in that exchange.
After Army soldiers and state police later moved into the town, three members of the community police were shot dead after resisting them, Roberto Alvarez, a state security official, told reporters.
Another 30 members of the local police, which had been authorized by state officials to operate in the small town, were arrested in the operation.
Acapulco is the biggest city in the southern state of Guerrero, one of Mexico's most lawless and a center of opium poppy production.
Violence in the state has also been fed by turf wars over the distribution of drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine.
The beach resort is one of Mexico's most famous and for decades served as a playground for Hollywood stars.
In recent years, however, Acapulco has been roiled by vicious gang warfare and is now ranked one of the most murderous cities in the world.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 24,000 attempts made to access pornographic sites from UK parliament
- Flooding at New York's JFK airport adds to misery after flight delays
- 11 Dead In Gun Battle Outside Mexican Beach Resort Favoured By Hollywood Stars
- Night shifts may up risk of common cancers in women
- Yemeni party names new leader after Saleh killed
- IS footprint on rise in Pakistan
- Germany's conservatives, SPD want tax relief for high earners
- Rescue crews wrestle to tame China oil tanker fire; body of mariner found
- Iranian oil tanker still ablaze as rescuers search for missing mariners
- Under fire, Bannon backs off explosive comments about Trump's son
Most Read
- Temperature in Bangladesh’s Tetulia falls to lowest on record
- Lowest temperature in 4 decades
- Two Britons’ unrequited love for Bangladesh: Citizenship eludes Lucy, Julian Francis
- Fewer family visas approved as Trump toughens vetting of immigrants: Reuters review
- Rohingya insurgents say they have no option but to fight Myanmar
- Nothing else to assume in my transfer from telecoms to information: Tarana
- Businessman Saiful evading ACC summonses for quizzing in AB Bank money-laundering probe
- Court halts recruitment test of Sonali, Rupali, Janata banks
- Govt to allow hilsa exports to stop smuggling
- No street programme will be allowed in Dhaka on weekdays, says Quader