Home > World

Taiwan president warns China against military aggression 

   

Published: 2017-12-29 17:01:53.0 BdST Updated: 2017-12-29 17:01:53.0 BdST

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday China’s military ambitions are becoming more apparent and tension between Taiwan and the mainland must not be resolved through military force.

Tsai has faced increasing hostility from China since she won election early last year, with China stepping up military drills around Taiwan.

China suspects Tsai, from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, wants to push for the self-ruled island’s formal independence, a red line for Beijing, which considers Taiwan a wayward province and sacred Chinese territory.

“China’s military activities don’t only impact the situation in the Taiwan Strait, but also in all of East Asia ... This is not a problem being faced alone by Taiwan,” Tsai told reporters.

“All countries in this region who want to see peace and stability, have a consensus ... and China can’t ignore this, that cross strait issues absolutely can’t be resolved through military force but through peaceful means,” Tsai said during a news conference on a stage flanked by two models of fighter jets.

Tsai, however, said her island would not be passive in the face of a more hawkish China.

“Over the past year, the morale of our military is steadily improving, support for our military is also continuously increasing. This is the most gratifying thing since I’ve become president. I hereby solemnly announce that our annual defense budget will grow steadily within a reasonable range.”

Taiwan’s defense ministry warned in a white paper this week that China’s military threat was growing by the day, with the Chinese air force carrying out 16 rounds of exercises close to Taiwan over the past year or so.

Beijing says the drills are routine and that Taiwan had better get used to them.

“We live in a fast changing geopolitical environment; China’s ambition in military expansion in the region is becoming more apparent, as evident by the People’s Liberation Army’s frequent aerial and naval activities,” Tsai said.

China has warned Taiwan against “using weapons to refuse reunification” and China’s state media has prominently featured pictures of Chinese jets flying close to the island.

Tsai has stressed she wants peace across the Taiwan Strait, but has pledged to defend Taiwan’s security and way of life.

Taiwan is well equipped with mostly US-made weapons, but has been pressing Washington to sell more advanced equipment.

Democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being run by Beijing. Taiwan’s government has accused Beijing of not understanding what democracy is about when it criticizes Taipei.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) personnel work on the scene of an apartment fire in Bronx, New York, US, Dec 28, 2017. Reuters

12 dead in NY apartment fire

George Weah, former football player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), prepares his ballot during presidential elections at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia, December 26, 2017. Reuters

Football star Weah wins Liberian presidential election

Afghan news agency blast toll rises to 40

IS claims Kabul suicide bomb attack

Yanghee Lee. Reuters File Photo.

Rohingya crisis: UN for pressure on China, Russia

US-Turkey mutually lift visa restrictions

Former commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Constantino Chiwenga, arrives to attend the Extraordinary Congress of the ruling party ZANU PF in Harare, Zimbabwe Dec 15, 2017. Reuters

Ex-Zimbabwe army chief sworn in as vice president

This November 2016 photo shows Corey Lewandowski arriving at the Trump Tower in New York. Reuters

Ex-Trump aide accused of sexual assault

'Saudi-led coalition raids in Yemen kill 109'

'Children increasingly used as weapons of war'

St. Petersburg bombing was terrorism: Putin

Photo Reuters

Trump's Twitter use inappropriate: Poll

What to watch in 2018

Climate change policy is crucial for Bangladesh

Christmas for healing, compassion and inclusivity

Voters warm to secret services

Death bells toll for the Bitcoin!

Making sense of North Korea’s hacking strategy

Masses be damned, their wishes never mattered!

Where did the benefits of economic growth disappear?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.