Animals in Madrid Zoo chew on popsicles for heatwave relief

In addition to his daily ration of 50 kg of fresh bamboo, Bing Xing, whose name means "star of ice", eagerly chewed on frozen fruit on a stick.

Predatory animals like lions or seals were offered popsicles made from beef or fish, depending on their diet. Zoo keepers also sprayed animals with water.

The peak of the heatwave is expected on Thursday, but parts of Spain are already on red alert for extreme heat and several wildfires have been raging stoked by the high temperatures.