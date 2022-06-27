Villagers cheer Indonesian for capturing big crocodile with rope
>> Angie Teo, Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2022 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 03:30 PM BdST
Fellow villagers have praised an Indonesian man for capturing a crocodile longer than 4 metres (13 ft) on the island of Sulawesi using just a rope.
The giant reptile can be seen in a video being secured around the jaws by Usman, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name. Usman said it had been roaming the area for at least two days, frightening the inhabitants.
"If we had left it, it would have come on to land and we wouldn't have been able to go into the rice fields," the 53-year-old said.
"There are also drainage channels around the roads here, places where locals fish. It would have been dangerous if it had crawled up the drainage channels. I had to take a chance," he said.
The crocodile's capture was lauded by others in the village of Ambau Indah.
"What Usman has done is appreciated by the community. Some even consider it a heroic act, because it saved many people who could have become victims," said Umar Siddiq Al Farizi.
In the past there had been several crocodile attacks in the area, he said. He also welcomed Usman's decision to the report the capture to authorities.
"He (Usman) considered this a rare animal whose habitat had been damaged by floods. He thought it should be protected and not killed," Umar said.
The crocodile, measuring 4.3 metres, will be released back into the wild, an official at the local Natural Resources Conservation Agency said.
- Cheers as Indonesian catches huge crocodile with rope
- Cuba zookeepers celebrate birth of rare baby white rhino
- Rescued elephant dies at Dulahazra safari park
- Ailing whale to be euthanized after failed rescue bid
- Elephants in mourning spotted on YouTube by scientists
- Wild elephant moved to Dulahazra safari park
- Exhausted, wild elephant prefers humans
- An anaconda’s play date with dolphins took a strange turn
- Villagers cheer Indonesian for capturing big crocodile with rope
- Cuba zookeepers celebrate birth of rare baby white rhino
- Rescued wild elephant dies while undergoing treatment at Dulahazra safari park
- Whale adrift in Seine to be euthanized after failed rescue bid
- Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication
- Elephants in mourning spotted on YouTube by scientists
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush
- Drivers complain of Padma Bridge opening banners, festoons on expressway