Bruce is a parrot with a broken beak. So he invented a tool
>> Sabrina Imbler, The New York Times
Published: 21 Sep 2021 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 02:05 PM BdST
Many animals are known to use tools, but a bird named Bruce may be one of the most ingenious nonhuman tool inventors of all: He is a disabled parrot who has designed and uses his own prosthetic beak.
Bruce is a kea, a species of parrot found only in New Zealand. He is about 9 years old, and when wildlife researchers found him as a baby, he was missing his upper beak, probably because it had been caught in a trap made for rats and other invasive mammals the country was trying to eliminate. This is a severe disability, as kea use their long and curved upper beaks for preening their feathers.
But Bruce found a solution: He has taught himself to pick up pebbles of just the right size, hold them between his tongue and his lower beak, and comb through his plumage with the tip of the stone. Other animals use tools, but Bruce’s invention of his own prosthetic is unique.
Researchers published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports. Studies of animal behaviour are tricky — the researchers have to make careful, objective observations.
“The main criticism we received before publication was, ‘Well, this activity with the pebbles may have been just accidental — you saw him when coincidentally he had a pebble in his mouth,’” said Amalia PM Bastos, an animal cognition researcher at the University of Auckland and the study’s lead author. “But no. This was repeated many times. He drops the pebble, he goes and picks it up. He wants that pebble. If he’s not preening, he doesn’t pick up a pebble for anything else.”
Dorothy M Fragaszy, an emerita professor of psychology at the University of Georgia who has published widely on animal behaviour but was unacquainted with Bruce’s exploits, praised the study as a model of how to study tool use in animals.
“The careful analyses of the behaviour in this report allow strong conclusions that the behaviour is flexible, deliberate and an independent discovery by this individual,” she said.
None of the other kea in his environment used pebbles for preening, and when other birds did manipulate stones, they picked pebbles of random sizes. Bruce’s intentions were clear.
“Bruce didn’t see anyone do this,” Bastos said. “He just came up with it by himself, which is pretty cool. We were lucky enough to observe this. We can learn a lot if we pay a little more attention to what animals are doing, both in the wild and in captivity.”
©The New York Times Company
- Bruce the parrot invents his own tool
- Goats: a weapon against wildfires
- 1,400 Dolphins killed in Faeroe Islands
- Company seeks to bring back the mammoth
- Reuniting an orphan elephant and her mom
- Rising sea levels endangering Komodo dragon
- Elephant habitats, corridors shrink
- Barry the owl dies in Central Park collision
- Bruce is a parrot with a broken beak. So he invented a tool
- The unconventional weapon against future wildfires: goats
- 1,400 dolphins were killed in Faeroe Islands. Even hunting supporters were upset
- A new company with a wild mission: bring back the woolly mammoth
- Female hummingbirds avoid harassment by looking like males
- Reuniting an orphan elephant and her mom, perhaps, with DNA and luck
Most Read
- India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths in a day, lowest since May
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- US to allow vaccinated international air travellers in November
- India to restart COVID vaccine exports to COVAX, neighbours
- How to hold onto post-lockdown joy: Practice gratitude
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- Poll violence leaves two dead, many injured in Moheshkhali, Kutubdia
- Canada's Trudeau wins another minority in election, claims 'clear mandate'
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27