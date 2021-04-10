Another dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach

The whale found on Saturday was 50 feet long and around 10 feet wide at its belly, according to Sultan Al Nahiyan, a scientific officer at Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute.

He believes the whale died 10 to 12 days ago, but could not confirm the cause of its death.

The locals first spotted the dead whale floating in the sea at the Himchhari point and informed the Department of Forest and the Department of Environment about it.

Abdul Khaleque, a resident of Himchhari, said the second whale has rotten and turned reddish and yellowish. It has a wound on its lower side.

The discovery came after the first whale washed up dead on the beach on Friday.

Moazzem Hossain, chairman of environmentalist group Save the Nature, said they think the whales died after consuming chemical waste.

Deepak Sharma, president of the Cox’s Bazar Council to Preserve Forest and Environment, said two whales had washed up on the beach for the last time in 1996 and 2008.