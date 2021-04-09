Dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2021 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2021 11:38 PM BdST
A dead whale has washed up on the Cox’s Bazar beach, drawing crowds of curious onlookers.
Locals informed the Department of Forest and the Department of Environment on seeing the whale at Himchhari on Friday afternoon.
“The whale has rotten red and smelt foul,” said Nur Nobi, one of them.
It had a large wound in its lower part.
The authorities could not confirm the cause of its death.
Moazzem Hossain, chairman of Save the Nature, said they think the whale died at least a week ago after consuming chemical waste.
Md Amin Al Parvez, additional deputy commissioner of the district, said the departments of environment, fisheries and forest decided to bury the whale after determining its cause of death.
Deepak Sharma, president of the Cox’s Bazar Council to Preserve Forest and Environment, said two whales had washed up on the beach in 1996 and 2008.
- Dead whale on Cox’s Bazar beach
- The ocean’s youngest monsters are ready for glamour shots
- Whale sightings aid quest to protect wildlife in Indian Ocean oasis
- Bird appears in Indonesian forest after 170 years
- Largest glowing shark species discovered near New Zealand
- World’s oldest known wild bird has another chick
- London Zoo faces fight to survive
- First snowy owl spotted in Central Park in 130 years
- Dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- The ocean’s youngest monsters are ready for glamour shots
- Whale sightings aid quest to protect wildlife in Indian Ocean oasis
- This bird wasn’t seen for 170 years. Then it appeared in an Indonesian forest
- This shark is the ocean’s biggest glowing vertebrate
- Wisdom, the world’s oldest known wild bird, has another chick
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut offices as another virus lockdown looms
- US urged to designate Hifazat-e Islam of Bangladesh as terrorist organisation
- Bangladesh Islamist leader says ‘men can conceal truth to make wives happy’
- Bangladesh moves to reopen shopping malls, altering lockdown rules
- US climate envoy Kerry arrives in Dhaka with Biden’s summit invitation
- Bangladesh reports 7,462 new virus cases, 63 deaths in a day
- Pakistan’s prime minister links rape to ‘vulgarity’ and how women dress
- RAB hands over Islamist orator Madani to police
- French health body to say mRNA vaccine should be used as second dose after AstraZeneca
- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is dead at 99