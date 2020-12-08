Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Dec 2020 05:40 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2020 05:40 PM BdST
Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, veterinary authorities said on Tuesday, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus.
Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of coronavirus.
Two staff at the zoo also tested positive for coronavirus, the authorities said, after the outbreak was first detected last month.
Authorities are investigating how the lions became infected.
Keepers carried out PCR tests on the lions in the same way as humans are tested as the animals are acustomed to contact with the zoo staff.
The Veterinary Service of Barcelona contacted colleagues at the Bronx Zoo in New York, where four tigers and three lions tested positive for COVID-19 in April. It is the only other zoo where large felines are known to have contracted coronavirus. All recovered.
"The Zoo has contacted and collaborated with international experts such as the Veterinary Service of the Bronx Zoo, the only one that has documented cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection in felines," the Barcelona zoo said in a statement.
"The lions were given veterinary care for their mild clinical condition - similar to a very mild flu condition - through anti-inflammatory treatment and close monitoring, and the animals responded well."
The four-year-old male and the females, who are all 16 years old, have had no contact with other animals at the zoo, which is open to visitors.
- 4 lions at Spanish zoo contract COVID-19
- Australia’s bushfires killed or harmed more than 60,000 koalas
- Pakistan's lonesome elephant starts new life in Cambodia
- Wildlife trafficker tells how it’s done
- Dead mink resurface from mass grave
- Nearly 100 whales die in NZ mass stranding
- Central Park’s celebrity owl soaks up attention
- India rescues elephant from well
Most Read
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Bangladesh Bank greenlights Citizen Bank amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to open rail links with India's Siliguri in March
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- War crimes prosecutor Rana Dasgupta calls for united stand against anti-liberation forces
- Captain Akram Ahmed, a Liberation War veteran, dies
- ACC goes to court again to block Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s bail
- Eight dead as bus crushes autorickshaws in Habiganj
- Five die as two trucks collide on Dhaka-Tangail highway