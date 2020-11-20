Indian officials rescue elephant that fell down a well
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Nov 2020 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 10:46 PM BdST
Forest officials in India's southern Tamil Nadu state said on Friday they used a crane to pull an elephant from a well, after working for more than 12 hours to rescue the animal.
The elephant, which strayed into a village bordering a forest in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, fell into the well that was covered with bushes and did not have a fence or wall around it, Rajkumar, the district forest officer told Reuters.
Two other elephants have fallen into such wells in the past year in the area.
Destruction of forests, rapid urbanisation and rising village populations have led animals to venture close to human settlements in India.
"It was a deep and narrow well," said Rajkumar, who goes by only one name. "We were informed by locals early on Thursday and were able to retrieve the elephant only late in the night."
Forest officials first started by clearing the bushes around the well and then tried to pump water out of the well. But the elephant attacked the pipes pumping out the water, according to Rajkumar.
"Eventually, we sedated the animal with the help of doctors and used a crane to lift it out of the well," Rajkumar said.
"It was found to be healthy and active when we monitored it for three hours after the rescue."
Authorities in southern India rescued an elephant that fell in a well with the help of villagers and a crane, in an operation that lasted over 14 hours https://t.co/fEJ3Mhm2dg pic.twitter.com/LsBVso8Awb— Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2020
- Indian rescues elephant from well
- Sri Lankans rescue over 100 stranded whales
- Man critical after shark attack
- Saving Cronutt the sea lion
- Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia
- Bacterial disease behind Zimbabwe elephant deaths
- Did this bacteria poison the elephants?
- Majority of 470 beached whales die in Australia
Most Read
- DU business studies faculty arranges evening MBA admission test amid pandemic
- Trump shifts strategy to hold power as recount, lawsuit efforts founder
- BCB assigns bodyguard for Shakib at practice after death threats
- Science, arts, business streams to go as Bangladesh revamps secondary education curriculum
- Sacked workers of Bangladesh’s Dragon Sweater gave up half their pay. Now employers breach deal
- Biman continues to suspend international flights on five routes
- Four ‘Neo-JMB’ militants held as RAB busts Sirajganj hideout
- Bangladesh rape accused marries his victim in jail
- We cannot put students’ lives at risk by reopening schools: Hasina
- Bangladeshi couple pleads guilty in US court to helping ISIS