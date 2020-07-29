In the times of pandemic, Bangladesh zoo christens Tiger cub ‘Corona’
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2020 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2020 11:10 PM BdST
A female tiger cub, given birth by the Royal Bengal tigers Raj and Pori at the Chattogram Zoo, has been named ‘Corona’ in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far claimed 3,035 lives in Bangladesh.
Visitors are yet to meet the 7-month-old cub as the authorities shut down the zoo in March in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
‘Corona’ is now spending time playing with her mother Pori at the zoo.
Seven-month-old female tiger cub christened Corona is playing with her mother 'Pori' at the Chattogram Zoo.
Raj and Pori gave birth to the two cubs on Dec 30. One of them died just a day later.
The other that survived was put in an incubator and then kept in a covered cage with intensive care facilities for three months.
Seven-month-old Corona, a female tiger cub, is playing with her mother 'Pori' at the Chattogram Zoo.
“The coronavirus outbreak began in China immediately after the birth of the cub. That’s why the name ‘Corona’ struck a note with us. Later the disease spread all over the world and we named the cub after this pandemic,” Dr Shahadat Hossain Suvo, the zoo's curator and veterinary surgeon, told bdnews24.com.
Seven-month-old Corona, a female tiger cub, is playing with her mother at the Chattogram Zoo.
Corona weighs 28 kg and has recently started having meat on her daily menu. She also drinks milk.
Bangladesh's first-ever white tiger Shubhra at the Chattogram Zoo.
- Nearly 3bn animals harmed in Australian bushfires
- Cat tests COVID-19 positive in England
- Vampire bats self-isolate, too
- Where the wild things are, once again
- Indian elephant dies after eating fruit packed with firecracker
- Kiev zoo struggles in lockdown
- Virus delays orangutans’ return home
- Virus briefly halts illegal wildlife trafficking
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Neurosurgeon dies in Dhaka hospital from burn injuries
- Five injured as bomb explodes at Pallabi police station
- Pandemic comes as ‘blessing in disguise’ for the tigers of the Sundarbans
- Pallabi blast: Bomb-carrying suspects are hired assassins, say police
- NID being made mandatory for train travel to stop illegal ticket sale
- Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google prepare for their ‘Big Tobacco moment’
- ‘Nobody likes me,’ Trump complains, renewing defence of dubious science
- Jamaluddin replaced with Mahfuzur as chairman of troubled Janata Bank
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Aug 31 amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to fund construction of Buddhist monastery in Nepal