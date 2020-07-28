About 3 billion animals harmed in Australian bushfires: WWF
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jul 2020 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 04:11 PM BdST
Nearly 3 billion koalas, kangaroos and other native Australian animals were killed or displaced by bushfires in 2019 and 2020, a study by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said on Tuesday, triple the group's earlier estimates.
Some 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds and 51 million frogs were impacted by the country's worst bushfires in decades, the WWF said.
When the fires were still blazing, the WWF estimated the number of affected animals at 1.25 billion. The fires destroyed more than 11 million hectares (37 million acres) across the Australian southeast, equal to about half the area of the United Kingdom.
"This ranks as one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history," said WWF-Australia Chief Executive Officer Dermot O'Gorman in a statement.
The project leader Lily Van Eeden, from the University of Sydney, said the research was the first continent-wide analysis of animals impacted by the bushfires, and "other nations can build upon this research to improve understanding of bushfire impacts everywhere".
The total number included animals which were displaced because of destroyed habitats and now faced lack of food and shelter or the prospect of moving to habitat that was already occupied.
The main reason for raising the number of animal casualties was that researchers had now assessed the total affected area, rather than focusing on the most affected states, they said.
After years of drought made the Australian bush unusually dry, the country battled one of its worst bushfire seasons ever from September 2019 to March 2020, resulting in 34 human deaths and nearly 3,000 homes lost.
- Cat tests COVID-19 positive in England
- Vampire bats self-isolate, too
- Where the wild things are, once again
- Indian elephant dies after eating fruit packed with firecracker
- Kiev zoo struggles in lockdown
- Virus delays orangutans’ return home
- Virus briefly halts illegal wildlife trafficking
- Tracking the 'murder hornet'
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to fund construction of Buddhist monastery in Nepal
- Neurosurgeon dies in Dhaka hospital from burn injuries
- Bangladesh receives 10 locomotives from India
- Shahed 'bribed' ex-Padma Bank executive Mahbubul Chisty for Tk 20m loan
- Cattle traders pin hopes on biggest annual sales. Customers remain far apart on prices
- Shajahan’s daughter, barred from flying to London, says her COVID-19 test report was ‘wrong’
- Schoolgirls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid
- Dhaka University suspends Sharmin Jahan as assistant registrar over fake mask scam
- MP Israfil Alam dies at 54 after initial recovery from COVID-19
- Second COVID-19 wave forces new travel curbs around the globe