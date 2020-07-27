Cat tests positive for coronavirus in England
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jul 2020 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2020 08:32 PM BdST
A pet cat has tested positive in England for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the government said on Monday in the first confirmed case of an animal being infected with the virus in Britain.
The British environment ministry said "all available evidence" suggested the cat had contracted the coronavirus from its owners, who had both tested positive for COVID-19.
Both the cat and the humans made a full recovery and there was no transmission to any other animals or people in the household, the ministry said without identifying the individuals involved.
"This is the first case of a domestic cat testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK but should not be a cause for alarm," said Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England.
"The investigation into this case suggests that the infection was spread from humans to animal, and not the other way round," Doyle added.
The government said the infection was confirmed in lab tests on Wednesday, adding there was no evidence that cats could transmit the virus to humans.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said cats are the most susceptible animal species to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and are able to transmit it to other cats.
"Tests conducted by the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed that the virus responsible for COVID-19 has been detected in a pet cat in England," Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said.
"This is a very rare event with infected animals detected to date only showing mild clinical signs and recovering within a few days."
The WHO has said it will investigate the possibility of cat-to-human infection, but its chief scientist has said there is "very little risk" from domestic animals.
- Vampire bats self-isolate, too
- Where the wild things are, once again
- Indian elephant dies after eating fruit packed with firecracker
- Kiev zoo struggles in lockdown
- Virus delays orangutans’ return home
- Virus briefly halts illegal wildlife trafficking
- Tracking the 'murder hornet'
- Rare pink dolphins spotted at Thai island
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh stops ex-minister Shajahan’s daughter flying to London over fake COVID-19 pass
- MP Israfil Alam dies at 54 after initial recovery from COVID-19
- Bangladesh medical student dies of COVID-19 after her newborn baby’s death
- Chinese firm proposes $300m investment in Bangabandhu Industrial City
- Your coronavirus antibodies are disappearing. Should you care?
- Dhaka University suspends Sharmin Jahan as assistant registrar over fake mask scam
- Govt transfers 28 DGHS officials amid coronavirus epidemic
- Thailand arrests three Bangladeshis for ‘illegal border crossing’
- Bangladesh aims to preserve nature that bounced back amid pandemic
- Bablu is back as Jatiya Party secretary general as predecessor Ranga protests