Coronavirus disrupts illegal wildlife trafficking, for now

“Security is too heavy at the border. Products can’t go out,” said a person in Vietnam involved in the trade. That person spoke to an undercover investigator who was involved in a new report on the state of the illegal wildlife trade.

The pandemic has prevented organised criminal gangs in Southeast Asian countries from moving large quantities of ivory and pangolin scales into China. But any limits on the illegal wildlife trade are likely to be temporary.

“There’s too much money to be made from these products, and there’s too many people involved for this to have a significant long term impact,” said Sarah Stoner, a co-author of the report and director of intelligence at the Wildlife Justice Commission, an international foundation based in The Hague, Netherlands, that works to dismantle illegal wildlife trade.

She and other experts say that while the coronavirus’s limits on travel and business could be an opportunity for law enforcement to disrupt criminal networks, the pandemic’s economic toll could attract more people to the trade.

“We are tracking significant amounts of new trafficking activity in multiple countries, which seems to indicate that traffickers are both still very much in operation and also actively seeking ways to adapt and thrive in the new normal,” said Tim Wittig, the head of intelligence for United for Wildlife, a nonprofit led by Prince William to fight wildlife trafficking.

In a report published earlier this month, Wittig also found that temporary disruptions to the trade would be fleeting. “Traders have incentive to move product as soon as is feasible,” he said.

The Wildlife Justice Commission maintains an intelligence database of thousands of traffickers and dealers around the world. Undercover investigators working with the commission keep regular contact with a number of these criminals. The commission’s new report summarises conversations, from January through April, between investigators and around 20 people involved in the trade in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, India and Mozambique.

These are desperate times for illegal wildlife traffickers, the conversations showed.

Vietnam closed its border with China on Feb 1. At first, Stoner and her colleagues found, wildlife traders mostly dismissed this development and still guaranteed door-to-door delivery to their customers — something normally included in the price of everything from ivory to tiger parts. Traders repeatedly assured customers that “delivery will be fine after a few days.”

By the end of February, things had changed. “You can get the products here,” one Vietnamese trader told the investigators, “but if you want to send them to China, you could be waiting for months.”

Not all illegal trade has ground to a halt. Throughout March and April, Chinese authorities have continued to seize large shipments of rhino horns and pangolin scales crossing into China by land from Vietnam. Traffickers told investigators that they are closely following developments at the border. Many are eager to offload their growing stockpiles.

In Africa, on the other hand, the virus may wind up facilitating rather than stalling illegal activity. Investigators learned that several heads of poaching gangs in Mozambique are planning to take advantage of reduced ranger patrols and the lack of tourists in Kruger National Park in neighbouring South Africa. Poaching bosses can also expect a glut of new recruits in the coming months, said Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “Because of COVID’s vast economic impacts, a lot of people will be driven into many forms of illicit economies.”

Felbab-Brown added, the coronavirus will “devastate much of conservation funding” in Africa, further reducing rangers’ abilities to ward off poachers.

While conservationists have celebrated bans proposed by China and Vietnam to limit consumption of wild animals, Stoner pointed out that these measures are unlikely to have any effect on illegal wildlife traffickers. “We’re not talking about what’s on sale at markets,” she said.

Governments around the world should also prepare for an upsurge in commercial-scale wildlife trafficking when borders reopen, Stoner said.

“We’ve heard a lot of conversations about traders feeling like everything will be opening up soon,” she said. “We shouldn’t allow organised trade to flourish while we’ve got our eye on this other problem.”

