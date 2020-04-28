Home > Wildlife

Rare pink dolphins come out to play off Thai island

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Apr 2020 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 09:51 PM BdST

Fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand filmed a rare encounter with pink dolphins, which scientists say are becoming bolder in the absence of tourists during the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage shows three pink dolphins swimming close to a fishing boat in calm waters off Koh Pha Ngan, an island in southeastern Thailand

"I was so impressed, because I never imagined I would get to see pink dolphins," said Chaiyot Saedan, the fisherman who provided the video to Reuters.

Thailand's pink dolphins are a subspecies of the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin and are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union For Conservation of Nature.

There are around 150 of these pink dolphins living around the Gulf of Thailand, according to Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, the director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center.

"Due to less traffic with the coronavirus lockdown, dolphins now have a more comfortable habitat, and that's why they tend to show up more," Kongkiat told Reuters over the phone.

Tourism in Thailand has plunged more than 76% in March from a year earlier, as the country was hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Photo taken via Wikimedia Commons.

Mink found to have coronavirus

A White-rumped shama known as Murai Batu at South Jakarta Police Chief Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on Jan 26, 2020. The New York Times

An Indonesian craze puts wild birds at risk

Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, that the zoo said on April 5, 2020 has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in an undated handout photo provided by the Bronx zoo in New York.

Your cats are probably OK

Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, that the zoo said on April 5, 2020 has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in an undated handout photo provided by the Bronx zoo in New York.

Zoo tiger is sick with coronavirus

The giraffes lived in an unfenced conservancy. BBC

2 rare white giraffes killed in Kenya

Evacuees and their pets from Mallacoota, Australia at the Royal Australian Air Force base near Sale, Australia, await being transported, on Jan 11, 2020. The New York Times

How many animals have died in Australia’s wildfires?

Susan Pulis, left, and Wendy Hendrickson feed kangaroos in a bedroom turned into a temporary shelter on Raymond Island in Australia, Jan 6, 2020. As wildfires have killed at least 24 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and ravaged 15 million acres, they have also inflicted a grievous toll on Australia’s renowned wildlife. The New York Times

Saving Australia’s animals after fires

Candles and flowers are pictured outside the zoo of Krefeld after a monkey house burned down in Krefeld, Germany, Jan 1, 2020. REUTERS

30 animals die in Germany zoo fire

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.