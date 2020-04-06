Home > Wildlife

Bronx Zoo tiger is sick with the coronavirus

Joseph Goldstein, The New York Times

Published: 06 Apr 2020 11:20 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 11:20 PM BdST

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has been infected with the coronavirus, in what is believed to be a case of what one official called “human-to-cat transmission.”
Related Stories

“This is the first instance of a tiger being infected with COVID-19,” according to the federal Agriculture Department, which noted that although only one tiger was tested, the virus appeared to have infected other animals as well.

“Several lions and tigers at the zoo showed symptoms of respiratory illness,” according to a statement by the department.

They are expected to recover.

Public health officials believe that the large cats caught COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, from a zoo employee.

“That’s the assumption, that one of the keepers who was asymptomatic or shedding the virus before they were sick was the source of the infection,” said Dr Paul Calle, chief veterinarian at the Bronx Zoo.

While the zookeepers generally keep a barrier between themselves and the cats, they do get within a few feet of the animals.

The tiger, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, appeared visibly sick by March 27.

Her sister Azul and two Amur tigers are also sick. They live in the zoo’s Tiger Mountain enclosure. Another tiger that lives in the same place has “not exhibited any clinical signs,” according to a statement by the zoo.

The tiger was the only animal tested because the procedure involved general anaesthesia, the Agriculture Department said. While there were other tigers and lions showing similar symptoms, the veterinarian wanted to limit the potential risks of general anaesthesia to one animal, it said.

A pet cat in Belgium recently tested positive for the coronavirus, but the American Veterinary Medical Association said that not enough was known to change the current view that neither cats nor dogs appear to be able to pass the virus to people.

A scientific study in China, which has not yet been peer reviewed, found that the virus reproduces “efficiently” in cats and can be transmitted by respiratory droplets, but this was in laboratory conditions.

The World Organisation for Animal Health says that there is no evidence that cats or dogs spread the disease to humans, but that anyone who is sick should take precautions in contact with their animals as they would with people.

©2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The giraffes lived in an unfenced conservancy. BBC

2 rare white giraffes killed in Kenya

Evacuees and their pets from Mallacoota, Australia at the Royal Australian Air Force base near Sale, Australia, await being transported, on Jan 11, 2020. The New York Times

How many animals have died in Australia’s wildfires?

Susan Pulis, left, and Wendy Hendrickson feed kangaroos in a bedroom turned into a temporary shelter on Raymond Island in Australia, Jan 6, 2020. As wildfires have killed at least 24 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and ravaged 15 million acres, they have also inflicted a grievous toll on Australia’s renowned wildlife. The New York Times

Saving Australia’s animals after fires

Candles and flowers are pictured outside the zoo of Krefeld after a monkey house burned down in Krefeld, Germany, Jan 1, 2020. REUTERS

30 animals die in Germany zoo fire

Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) volunteer and carer Tracy Burgess holds a severely burnt brushtail possum rescued from fires near Australia’s Blue Mountains, Dec 29, 2019. REUTERS

Australia battles to save wildlife amid bushfires

A male black rhino calf, up and walking about 90 minutes after its birth on Christmas Eve 2019 at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Mich. The New York Times

Rare black rhino born at US zoo

Woodnotes of migratory birds at JU

Iman, a Sumatran rhinoceros, inside a cage in the eastern Malaysian state of Sabah last year. The New York Times

Malaysia's last Sumatran rhinoceros dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.