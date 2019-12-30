Battle to save Australian wildlife as bushfires rage
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Dec 2019 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 12:36 PM BdST
A possum severely burnt by bushfires in Australia's Blue Mountains laps water from a bowl as her rescuer holds her gently in a towel, while at a nearby home a kangaroo with bandaged feet is rocked like a baby by another carer.
As Australia battles wildfires that have razed more than 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) across five states, volunteers are trying to save wild animals caught in the inferno.
Australia's bushland is home to a range of indigenous fauna, including kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, possums, wombats and echidnas. Officials fear that 30% of just one koala colony on the country's northeast coast has been lost in the recent fires.
Authorities have no exact figure on how many native animals in total have been killed, but experts say it is likely to be in the millions.
Tracy Burgess, a volunteer at Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES), said it was very concerning that rescuers were not receiving as many animal patients as they would expect.
Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) volunteer and carer Tracy Burgess holds a severely burnt brushtail possum rescued from fires near Australia’s Blue Mountains, Dec 29, 2019. REUTERS
With limited government funds, WIRES relies heavily on donations from the public and the goodwill of volunteers like Burgess who care for the animals in their own homes.
The possum being looked after by Burgess was found in the rural town of Clarence in the World Heritage listed Blue Mountains region, around 100 kilometres west of Sydney.
Another WIRES rescuer, Tracy Dodd, is caring for the badly scalded kangaroo that was found in the same town, where several houses were destroyed by blazes.
"He was just sitting under a bush and his mum was not too far away but he was obviously not well enough to hop around," Dodd said as he cradled the kangaroo. "He's had lots of fluids and now he's off to the vet."
A koala looks at the camera while receiving water from a cyclist during a severe heatwave that hit the region in Australia. REUTERS
Photos and videos posted on social media in recent weeks have shown dehydrated animals crawling to residential pools and bird baths.
Burgess is hoping she's in time to save her possum patient, especially since she discovered the small marsupial is carrying a passenger.
"Once we got the pouch open, a tiny little hand came out with claws on it, so, yeah, there's a pinkie - very little baby unfurred possum," Burgess said. "So she's a ferocious mother who has clearly done her best for her bub."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Battle to save Australian wildlife as bushfires rage
- Black rhino born at Michigan zoo on Christmas eve
- Migratory birds chorus woodnotes at Jahangirnagar University
- Malaysia's last Sumatran rhinoceros dies
- Paris zoo unveils the ‘blob’, an organism with no brain but 720 sexes
- 6 elephants die after plunging over a waterfall in Thailand
- Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
- At Berlin zoo, a clamour to name twin pandas ‘Hong’ and ‘Kong’
Most Read
- Boy, 14, admits to trying to rape 7-year-old girl before she died in Dhaka: Police
- Bangladesh’s first human milk bank stalls on opposition by Islamists
- Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination
- Atiqul, Taposh secure Awami League ticket for Dhaka polls
- Ahmad Kaikaus appointed principal secretary to PM Hasina
- ‘No comments now’, says Sayeed Khokon after AL nomination snub
- Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday
- Police arrest five with links to Tejgaon murder
- ACC to question ex-Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31