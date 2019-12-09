Home > Wildlife

Migratory birds chorus woodnotes at Jahangirnagar University

  Mostafigur Rahman,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Dec 2019 04:57 AM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 04:57 AM BdST

Migratory birds chorus woodnotes at Jahangirnagar University as winter nears.

  • More migratory birds have arrived in Jahangirnagar University at Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka as ornithologists believe a one-month shutdown has led to the rise in number of such birds to come to the campus this year.

  • The lakes in front of and behind the administrative building usually draw more birds every year.

  • But this year most birds are seen in the two lakes beside the botanical garden on the campus.

  • These two lakes are situated at a less crowded place on the campus, so they have drawn more birds.

  • Most of the birds are lesser whistling ducks.

  • Eurasian coots, which can be usually seen in Sunamganj’s Tanguar Haor back-swamp, are among a flock of lesser whistling ducks in the lake on the west side of the botanical garden.

  • Red water lily has added to the scenic beauty.

  • A flock of migratory birds flying in the afternoon sky.

  • Bronze-winged jacanas can be seen along the water lily in the lakes on the campus throughout the year.

  • A cormorant, which is also common in the lakes on the campus all the year, waiting to hunt fish.

  • A cormorant drying its wings after diving for fish.

