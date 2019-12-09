Migratory birds chorus woodnotes at Jahangirnagar University
Mostafigur Rahman,
bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2019 04:57 AM BdSTUpdated: 09 Dec 2019 04:57 AM BdST
Migratory birds chorus woodnotes at Jahangirnagar University as winter nears.
More migratory birds have arrived in Jahangirnagar University at Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka as ornithologists believe a one-month shutdown has led to the rise in number of such birds to come to the campus this year.
The lakes in front of and behind the administrative building usually draw more birds every year.
But this year most birds are seen in the two lakes beside the botanical garden on the campus.
These two lakes are situated at a less crowded place on the campus, so they have drawn more birds.
Most of the birds are lesser whistling ducks.
Eurasian coots, which can be usually seen in Sunamganj’s Tanguar Haor back-swamp, are among a flock of lesser whistling ducks in the lake on the west side of the botanical garden.
Red water lily has added to the scenic beauty.
A flock of migratory birds flying in the afternoon sky.
Bronze-winged jacanas can be seen along the water lily in the lakes on the campus throughout the year.
A cormorant, which is also common in the lakes on the campus all the year, waiting to hunt fish.
A cormorant drying its wings after diving for fish.