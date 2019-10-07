Home > Wildlife

6 elephants die after plunging over a waterfall in Thailand

>> Richard C Paddock and Muktita Suhartono, The New York Times

Published: 07 Oct 2019 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 02:19 PM BdST

Six wild elephants fell over a treacherous waterfall in Thailand and died after one of the herd, a 3-year-old, was swept away by the river and the others tried to save it, national park officials said Sunday.

The tragedy occurred after heavy rainfall in Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand, home to about 170 of the country’s 3,000 wild elephants.

“The baby fell and the other five were trying to help, but they fell into the waterfall, too,” the park’s director, Kanchit Srinoppawan, said in an interview.

Two other elephants avoided getting swept away, but were trapped for a time when they tried to climb out of the rugged canyon.

There were no witnesses to the episode, but park officials said that the animals’ tracks at the scene and their typical behavior supported the belief that the adults were trying to help the calf and one another when they got caught in the current and were swept over the waterfall.

Park rangers were alerted to the disaster by the sound of the distraught survivors trumpeting in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A similar accident occurred in 1992, when eight elephants were swept over the same waterfall and died, said Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand.

The 260-foot waterfall is known as Haew Narok, or Hell’s Abyss.

The national park, about 80 miles northeast of Bangkok, has installed fencing along the banks of the 115-foot-wide Samor Poon Creek to try to prevent such accidents. But it was not sufficient in this case, Kanchit said.

After the strong current swept the six elephants to their death, the two survivors, a mother and calf, found a pathway down to where the bodies were lying on the rocks.

A photograph released by the Department of National Parks showed the mother trying to rouse one of the dead.

Elephants are known to have close family ties and to grieve when a member of their herd dies.

Afterward, the pair took a route up from the creek that led to a dead end, Kanchit said, and were trapped there late Saturday.

“They went down but they couldn’t find their back way up,” he said.

Rangers left a large quantify of bananas to help them recover, and by Sunday morning they were gone.

Kanchit said that he believed the two had found their way to safety but that they had not been seen yet, dead or alive.

“There is no trace of them in the water, so the worry that they drowned like the others in their herd is not there anymore,” he said. “We believe they have brought themselves to safety, but we are still searching for them.”

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Two survivors were trapped for a time when they tried to climb out of the rugged canyon in Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand. The New York Times

Six elephants die in Thailand

FILE PHOTO: A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province February 12, 2015. Reuters

Scores of tigers rescued from Thai temple have died

The newborn panda twins at the Berlin Zoo.The New York Times

A clamour to name pandas ‘Hong’ and ‘Kong’

51 tigers smuggled out of Bangladesh in 18 years: report

One of the four Royal Bengal Tigers born together at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur dies reportedly after eating a monitor lizard. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Tiger dies ‘after eating monitor lizard’

FILE PHOTO - Tigers at a reserve in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Sept. 6, 2018. Wildlife experts say better safety monitoring and stricter wildlife policies have helped the tiger population grow to its largest in about two decades. (Bryan Denton/The New York Times)

India’s wild tiger population rises

FILE -- Ten-month-old cubs at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra State, India, on Sept. 6, 2018. Enraged villagers in northern India used sticks, spears and machetes to beat a tiger to death after it attacked several people in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, the authorities said on July 26, 2019. A video of the incident spread on social media, and many Indians expressed outrage, questioning how anyone could kill such an iconic and endangered animal. (Bryan Denton/The New York Times)

Tiger is beaten to death on video

Representational Image

10,000 animals rescued in anti-trafficking campaign

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.