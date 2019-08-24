51 tigers smuggled out of Bangladesh in 18 years: report
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Aug 2019 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2019 10:23 PM BdST
As many as 51 out of 2,359 individual tigers seized over the last 18 years across 32 countries have been illegally smuggled out of Bangladesh, a new study has found.
An average of more than 120 illegally trafficked big cats were seized worldwide in each of the last 18 years, according to a report titled “Skin and Bones Unresolved: An Analysis of Tiger seizures from 2000-2018” published by TRAFFIC, a UK-based conservation group.
Skins are the single most frequently seized tiger part, with on average 58 whole tiger skins seized each year, the report found, also noting a clear increase from 2016 in seizures of whole animals, both dead and alive.
On the other hand, 51 tigers were identified from 33 seizure incidents in Bangladesh, according to the group.
The study also highlighted the growing role breeding centres play in fuelling the illegal tiger trade in 13 Southeast Asia countries, including Bangladesh. In the seizure incidents, 40 percent skins were recovered and in 29 percent incidents, 15 percent were dead body.
A tiger has four canine teeth and 10kg of bones. As a result, at least four tigers were killed in the incident of recovering two heads and 13 teeth.
The report also provides information on the whereabouts of tiger traffickers and killers. A total of 1,167 people were detained in 591 incidents. Of the detaining incidents, India accounted for 38 percent.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 51 tigers smuggled out of Bangladesh in 18 years: report
- Tiger dies ‘after eating monitor lizard’ in Bangladesh safari park
- India’s wild tiger population rises, despite conflict with humans
- Tiger is beaten to death on video, outraging India
- Interpol operation seizes more than 10,000 animals in anti-trafficking campaign
- How many bananas? An elephant’s nose can tell you
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
Most Read
- Bangladeshi hosts in Cox's Bazar running out of patience with Rohingya refugees
- NAP chief Prof Mozzaffar Ahmad, who advised wartime government in exile, dies at 97
- Bangladesh expects Canadian court verdict on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury in November
- This US warship threatens Iran (from 600 miles away)
- 8 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Faridpur
- LGRD Minister Tazul receives honour for efforts to combat dengue amid concerns
- Amazon rainforest fires: Here’s what’s really happening
- UN report on sexual violence against Rohingya not suitable for polite society: Myanmar
- Former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
- 12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan fined Tk 6.6 million for selling illegal products