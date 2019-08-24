51 tigers smuggled out of Bangladesh in 18 years: report

An average of more than 120 illegally trafficked big cats were seized worldwide in each of the last 18 years, according to a report titled “Skin and Bones Unresolved: An Analysis of Tiger seizures from 2000-2018” published by TRAFFIC, a UK-based conservation group.

Skins are the single most frequently seized tiger part, with on average 58 whole tiger skins seized each year, the report found, also noting a clear increase from 2016 in seizures of whole animals, both dead and alive.

In India, the number of tigers is 2,967. The research shows that the country is also at the top for tiger trafficking and illicit trade. During the survey, 625 tigers were identified from 463 incidents of seizures reported in India.

On the other hand, 51 tigers were identified from 33 seizure incidents in Bangladesh, according to the group.

The study also highlighted the growing role breeding centres play in fuelling the illegal tiger trade in 13 Southeast Asia countries, including Bangladesh. In the seizure incidents, 40 percent skins were recovered and in 29 percent incidents, 15 percent were dead body.

A tiger has four canine teeth and 10kg of bones. As a result, at least four tigers were killed in the incident of recovering two heads and 13 teeth.

Traffic research suggests that if 35kg of bones were recovered, more than three tigers were killed.

The report also provides information on the whereabouts of tiger traffickers and killers. A total of 1,167 people were detained in 591 incidents. Of the detaining incidents, India accounted for 38 percent.