Tiger is beaten to death on video, outraging India

A crowd encircled the tiger in a jungle clearing and hit it in the face as it lay on its back, groaning. The tiger slowly moved its paws in a futile attempt to block the blows. A disturbing video of the incident resembles a lynching.

The world has only about 4,000 tigers left in the wild, and most of them live in India. After the video spread on social media, many Indians expressed outrage, questioning how anyone could kill such an iconic and endangered animal.

“India’s National Animal Beaten to Death,” blared a headline across the screen on NDTV, one of India’s biggest television channels, which aired the video.

India’s effort to protect tigers is in some ways a victim of its own success. Closer monitoring, new technology and stricter wildlife policies have led to a sharp increase in the tiger count, from 1,411 in 2006 to around 2,500 today. As India’s human population also grows, there have been more and more clashes with tigers.

The trouble this time began Wednesday afternoon in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, about 200 miles east of New Delhi, said Vaibhav Srivastava, Pilibhit’s district magistrate.

The tiger, a 5- to 6-year-old female, attacked a man who had entered the reserve to fish in a stream. Villagers who were working in rice paddies nearby tried to chase away the tiger, and in the ensuing battle, another eight people were injured, one of whom later died, Srivastava said.

Several dozen men quickly formed a posse intent on killing the tiger, forestry officials said.

When a small contingent of forest rangers tried to calm things down, the villagers roughed them up and snatched a mobile phone to stop them from calling for backup. The rangers were armed only with wooden sticks and were vastly outnumbered, said H Rajamohan, the tiger reserve’s field director.

When senior forestry officials tried to reach the area, villagers blocked them and attacked their cars.

As they did so, others closed in on the tiger.

According to Rajamohan, someone speared the tiger, and as it lay on its back, thrashing in the grass, villagers began to rain down blows from sticks and machetes.

“Kill! Kill!” several shouted as they pulled bamboo poles high over their heads and smashed the tiger in the face and body.

Rajamohan said the tiger crawled into the jungle, where the mob continued to beat it. Several hours later, the tiger died. Practically every part of its body was badly injured, including a broken jaw and many cracked ribs.

India takes tiger killings seriously. Some are investigated like homicides. Authorities in the Pilibhit area said they had closely studied the video of the killing, identifying 30 suspects, with at least four arrested.

“It’s a very outrageous incident,” Rajamohan said.

He said this was not a spontaneous outburst of violence.

“This was well planned,” he said.

The penalty in India for killing a tiger can be more than three years in jail.

Less than a year ago in another tiger reserve not far from Pilibhit, villagers intentionally ran over a tiger with a tractor, killing it.

And for more than two years an especially crafty female tiger, whom authorities had named T-1, stalked the hills of central India, suspected of killing at least 13 people. Last fall, forestry officials launched a military-style operation, deploying drones, thermal cameras, hundreds of officers and veterinarian sharpshooters mounted on the backs of elephants, to tranquilise the tiger. After they failed, a sharpshooter took T-1 out with a bullet.

“People are becoming less tolerant’’ of tigers, said Bilal Habib, an ecology professor and tiger researcher.

“Everybody is pained,’’ he said.

But, he added, the onus is on humans to find ways for tigers to survive in an increasingly crowded world.

