Bangladesh Bank approves debit, prepaid cards for online payment of visa fees

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jul 2022 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 02:52 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has eased visa processing fee transactions by allowing people to pay through international debit and prepaid cards.

Authorised dealers may issue the international cards for the online payment of visa processing fees, the central bank said in a notice on Wednesday.

The authorised dealers were advised to report the foreign exchange transactions through international cards on visa processing fees to the central bank’s Foreign Exchange Operation Department.

