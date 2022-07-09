Bandarban lures Eid tourists with lush green and clouds

Sirajul Islam, the general secretary of the district's hotel, motel and resort owners’ association, said the advance bookings for this Eid-ul-Azha have been below 35 percent of the capacity until Saturday.

“The hills are most beautiful in the rainy season. Those who’ve seen the rains, clouds and nature together in Bandarban keep coming back here. They are the ones who probably booked in advance,” he said.

The local administration usually redecorates the tourism centres at Nilachal, Meghla and Shailaprapat before Eid to attract visitors.

Adip Barua, a ticket-seller for the Nilachal tourist centre some five kilometres from the town, said, “Tourists aren’t streaming in days before Eid. Some local people visit the place in the afternoon.”

He said the place usually bustles with tourists the day after Eid every year.

Sukumar Thanchangya, a ticket-seller at the Meghla tourist centre, said on Friday the facility has been cleaned to welcome the tourists.

The suspension bridge at Meghla, located three kilometres from the town, is a key tourist attraction. With no rainfall over the past few days, the clear water of the lake reflects the skies above. Dense treelines shade the whole area. The recreations include paddle boat rides on the lake and cable car trips across the hill.

The Shailaprapat Cascade is located at Bawmpara on the Bandarban-Chimbuk road, six kilometres from the town. The waterfall is another key attraction, especially in the rainy season.

Abdul Hakim, a tourist police superintendent, said although there were no security issues, the holidays of all members of the force were cancelled for maximum safety.

They will be patrolling the town, Nilachal, Meghla Shailaprapat, Chimbuk and Thanchi.