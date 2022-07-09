Bandarban lures Eid tourists with lush green and clouds
U She Thowai Marma, Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2022 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2022 10:25 PM BdST
The scenic beauty and the diverse lives of 11 ethnic groups bring many tourists through the roads winding down and up a lush green blanket and hazy clouds hugging the terrain during the Eid holidays.
Sirajul Islam, the general secretary of the district's hotel, motel and resort owners’ association, said the advance bookings for this Eid-ul-Azha have been below 35 percent of the capacity until Saturday.
The local administration usually redecorates the tourism centres at Nilachal, Meghla and Shailaprapat before Eid to attract visitors.
He said the place usually bustles with tourists the day after Eid every year.
Sukumar Thanchangya, a ticket-seller at the Meghla tourist centre, said on Friday the facility has been cleaned to welcome the tourists.
The suspension bridge at Meghla, located three kilometres from the town, is a key tourist attraction. With no rainfall over the past few days, the clear water of the lake reflects the skies above. Dense treelines shade the whole area. The recreations include paddle boat rides on the lake and cable car trips across the hill.
Abdul Hakim, a tourist police superintendent, said although there were no security issues, the holidays of all members of the force were cancelled for maximum safety.
They will be patrolling the town, Nilachal, Meghla Shailaprapat, Chimbuk and Thanchi.
