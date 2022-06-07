Shahjalal International Airport opens e-Passport gate for faster travel through borders
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2022 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 08:52 PM BdST
Authorities have installed an electronic immigration gate or e-gate at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to speed up entry into Bangladesh.
Bangladeshi holders of electronic passports, or e-passports, were able to complete immigration formalities in just 18 seconds, without facing immigration police, after the launch on Tuesday.
The e-gate system was inaugurated on Jun 30, 2021, but it did not become operational due to a lack of coordination between the Department of Immigration and Passports, and the Special Branch of police who work at the airport.
Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport, said the e-gate was fully opened after some travellers were verified through the gates experimentally on Monday.
He said 12 e-gates have been set up at departure and three at arrival.
