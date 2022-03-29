US eases COVID-19 travel advisory for India
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2022 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 01:26 AM BdST
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department eased government COVID-19 travel ratings for India and some other countries on Monday.
The CDC said had changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1: Low" from "Level 3: High," which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those locations.
The CDC also lowered Chad, Guinea and Namibia to "Level 1." The State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory for India to "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution," reflecting the lower COVID-19 risk, but also cited the risk of "crime and terrorism."
More stories
- Can travel be a force for peace?
- HK to lift flight ban for 9 countries
- Russians vanish from Cuba beaches, slowing tourism recovery
- EU tourism surges back but still below pre-pandemic levels
- Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash
- The best time to use your airline miles? Now
- All of Australia reopens to vaccinated travellers
- EU to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots
Recent Stories
- Can travel be a force for peace? This tour leader thinks so
- Hong Kong to ease strict COVID measures from April, lifts flight ban
- Russians vanish from Cuba beaches, casting doubt on tourism recovery
- EU tourism surges back in December, but still below pre-pandemic levels: Eurostat
- Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite
- Thousands of Russians stuck in Thailand as sanctions kick in
Opinion
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- US sanctions on RAB are ‘outrageous’, says Hasina
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move
- A doctor was stabbed. A hospital is accused of denying him treatment, leading to his death
- Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about his wife, Jada
- Roads clog up with morning traffic as protesters block Shahbagh, Paltan over price spirals
- When will Payra port be fully operational?
- Oscars organiser says it does not condone violence
- Onstage slap rattles Oscars, before ‘CODA’ triumphs