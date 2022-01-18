Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with omicron now the totally dominant variant.

"Travellers are no longer considered to pose a particular risk of affecting the spread of omicron in Sweden," the government said in a statement.

Sweden has recorded more than 20,000 new daily cases over the past few days, roughly double the previous record from earlier waves. The number of cases has put a strain on healthcare services but not to the same extent as before the vaccine rollout.