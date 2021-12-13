Minister apologises as runway closure, wait for COVID tests trouble travellers at Dhaka airport
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2021 02:50 AM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2021 02:50 AM BdST
Raihan Islam and his family arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday to catch a flight to Germany. They found only one trolley to carry three of the six pieces of luggage they brought along. They were struggling to carry the rest of the luggage on the first floor of the international departure terminal in the afternoon.
Italy-bound Sangeeta Dey said she and some other passengers went inside after seeing some empty trolleys, but airport officials drove them out. Her father, Suranjan Dey thought the officials might want some money, but his approach was unsuccessful.
Long wait in queues to enter the airport adds to the struggle with luggage. After entry, more wait awaits the passengers for attestation of vaccine and COVID-negative certificates by the health officer.
Bound for Germany, Raihan Islam and his family carry some of their luggage on a trolley, while the others fail to find another trolley. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
In all, a passenger needs three to four hours to clear all the hurdles to board a plane.
Things are even worse for passengers headed for the United Arab Emirates and other countries that require RT-PCR test at airport before departure. Around 150 passengers missed flights after failing to get their test result in time.
The authorities say the closure of the runway from 12am to 8am every day for the construction of a high-speed taxiway from Thursday, and drill for a Victory Day presentation on the runway for 2:15 hours have left the workers with only 14 hours to attend to all the passengers.
Italy-bound passenger Sangeeta Dey waits with her relatives, who came to see her off, outside the terminal of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday, Dec 12, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“Travellers are suffering everywhere in the world amid the pandemic. I won’t deny that we lacked some sincerity. We’ve had some failures. I apologise to the passengers and others for that,” the state minister said.
He said he heard that 130 passengers could not catch their flight because of a delay in getting their COVID test reports, and so he told the labs to deliver reports in time.
He also urged the travellers, who need to undergo COVID test at the airport, to arrive at least eight hours before the flight.
Hundreds of passengers gather at check-in, immigration and boarding bridge at a time after they get their COVID test report. “This is causing a delay in flight schedule as well,” Mahbub said.
The authorities had said the eight-hour closure of the runway would not create problems for flight operations, but officials of three airlines said it has caused a massive chaos. The airlines proposed to cut the number of flights, but the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB could not accept it because it would hamper the return of many workers to their workplaces abroad.
Relatives wait to receive travellers at Terminal-2 of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday, Dec 12, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
The state minister said he had spoken to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to keep the immigration desks open all the time to ease the pressure. More officials will be appointed, if necessary, Mahbub said.
He claimed the number of flights increased above the pre-pandemic level but the staffing has not increased. They handled around 20,000 passengers daily in the past three days.
He also claimed the long wait for COVID test has created the trolley crisis because the passengers waiting for the test report occupy most of the trolleys for hours.
A traveller carries his luggage on his shoulder into the terminal of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka after failing to find a trolley on Sunday, Dec 12, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“They will wear uniform. If we get complaints after that, we will take action.”
