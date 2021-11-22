Biman to resume Bangkok flights on Dec 2 as Thailand opens to vaccinated tourists
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2021 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 11:15 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flight operations on the Dhaka-Bangkok route on Dec 2 as Thailand has opened its door to vaccinated travellers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But tour operators believe the conditions stipulated by the Thai authorities will be discouraging for tourists.
Biman said in a statement on Monday that it will operate two flights every week on the route. The departure from Dhaka will be at 11:30 am on Thursday and Sunday. The return flight will leave Bangkok at 4:15 pm local time on the same days.
Thailand has been allowing vaccinated tourists since Nov 1. A traveller must be fully inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Thailand at least 14 days before the planned departure.
They will need to collect a pass by registering on Thailand’s government website.
The passengers must test negative for COVID-19 after providing samples within 72 hours before the flight. They will be tested again upon arrival in Thailand.
Travellers will not need to quarantine but must stay within designated areas for the first seven days. The tourists will need at least $50,000 insurance coverage.
Iqbal Mahmud Bablu, president of Bangladesh Outbound Tour Operators Association, believes people will not prefer Thailand as a travel destination due to the restrictions.
“Other destinations, such as Vietnam, India and Turkey, are friendlier to tourists now.”
- Biman to resume Bangkok flights on Dec 2
- Foreign tourists back in New York
- Vietnam's island welcomes tourists after nearly 2 yrs
- India reopens to vaccinated travellers
- Why airline customer service still can’t keep up
- Asia tourism reopens with big-spending Chinese stuck at home
- Spain sees tourism back to normal in 2022
- Bangkok welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday
- Biman to resume Bangkok flights on Dec 2 as Thailand opens to vaccinated tourists
- Foreign tourists back in New York, long business recovery seen ahead
- Vietnam's resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly 2 yrs
- India reopens to vaccinated travellers as more Asian countries loosen rules
- 275 Minutes on hold: why airline customer service still can’t keep up
- Bangladeshi tourists can make 30-day stays in India from Nov 15
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
- Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate
- Pakistan clinch thrilling last-gasp win to seal series sweep against Bangladesh
- Princes to paupers: India's salesmen face ruin as Ambani targets mom-and-pop stores
- Councillor among two killed by gunmen in Cumilla
- Bus driver, assistant held for 'threatening student with rape' after protests
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 264 cases in a day