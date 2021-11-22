Biman to resume Bangkok flights on Dec 2 as Thailand opens to vaccinated tourists

But tour operators believe the conditions stipulated by the Thai authorities will be discouraging for tourists.

Biman said in a statement on Monday that it will operate two flights every week on the route. The departure from Dhaka will be at 11:30 am on Thursday and Sunday. The return flight will leave Bangkok at 4:15 pm local time on the same days.

Thailand has been allowing vaccinated tourists since Nov 1. A traveller must be fully inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Thailand at least 14 days before the planned departure.

They will need to collect a pass by registering on Thailand’s government website.

The passengers must test negative for COVID-19 after providing samples within 72 hours before the flight. They will be tested again upon arrival in Thailand.

Travellers will not need to quarantine but must stay within designated areas for the first seven days. The tourists will need at least $50,000 insurance coverage.

Iqbal Mahmud Bablu, president of Bangladesh Outbound Tour Operators Association, believes people will not prefer Thailand as a travel destination due to the restrictions.

“Other destinations, such as Vietnam, India and Turkey, are friendlier to tourists now.”