Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on Bangladesh, nine other countries
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Sep 2021 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2021 06:31 PM BdST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a coronavirus ban on travellers from 10 countries, including Bangladesh, India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.
The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
Travellers from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.
[bdnews24.com has tweaked the Reuters report to highlight the lifting of the travel ban on Bangladesh]
