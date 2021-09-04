Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on Bangladesh, nine other countries

The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Travellers from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.

[bdnews24.com has tweaked the Reuters report to highlight the lifting of the travel ban on Bangladesh]