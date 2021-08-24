Oman to lift travel ban on fully vaccinated passengers from Bangladesh, India on Sept 1

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Sultanate took the decision on Monday to terminate the list of countries from which arrivals were prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Gazette reported.

All Omani citizens, residents of Oman, visa holders of Oman, those who do not require a visa to travel to Oman, and those who can obtain a visa upon arrival are allowed to enter the country in accordance with the pre-COVID system.

All passengers arriving at the Sultanate are required to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate containing a QR Code stating that they have received two doses of a vaccine approved in Oman.

The last dose is required to have been received not less than 14 days ahead of the estimated arrival time.

The Saudi Gazette said the Oman Ministry of Health would publish and update the list of vaccines approved in the country.

Oman has so far approved the vaccines developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech, China’s Sinovac, and Russia’s Sputnik V, according to The Times of Oman.

Bangladesh has used the coronavirus vaccines of Oxford, Pfizer, Moderna and China’s Sinopharm in its inoculation drive.

The Saudi Gazette said all passengers arriving in Oman who present a pre-travel negative result of COVID-19 PCR test are exempted from quarantine.

All passengers arriving in the Sultanate without holding a negative PCR test are subject to a PCR test upon arrival where after the traveller shall be required to enter mandatory quarantine with an electronic tracking bracelet until negative PCR test results are received.

In case of a positive PCR test result, the passenger shall be required to undergo mandatory health isolation for 10 days starting from the test date.

Also passengers who have recovered from COVID-19 but tested positive on arrival are exempted from health isolation providing they are able to submit proof that they have completed the prescribed isolation period in the country where they were infected.